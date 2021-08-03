N.J. employers fined for COVID safety lapses amid rise in workplace deaths

Many in hospitals, nursing homes

“Under cause of death, you’ll see COVID is all over this list,’’ Kimmel said.

Nearly 200 of those included in the list died after contracting COVID-19. Many were employees of hospitals and nursing homes and other health-care-related facilities.

“COVID has been the biggest health and safety hazard that has affected the workforce, and it has been an invisible hazard,’’ said Leto said. “When you see these numbers, they are terrible but I think they are higher than that; there are many people that didn’t realize where they got it from, it probably came from work.”

On its website where OSHA posts COVID-19 deaths that it investigated, OSHA said the worker fatalities were reported by employers who designated them as being related to COVID-19. The list includes cases where no conclusion had been made that the worker contracted COVID-19 from occupational exposure, the agency notes. And even though these fatalities were reported by employers, the agency notes it does not necessarily mean that any OSHA standard was violated.

Still, the numbers listed by OSHA for the first year of COVID-19 are higher than the workplace deaths that occurred in previous years.

In 2018, there were 83 reported deaths and 74 fatalities counted in the workplace in 2017 in New Jersey by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The bureau counts deaths related to fatal injuries in the workforce, said Martin Kohli, chief regional economist for the Bureau of Labor Statistics in New York.

“Our fatality data is just injuries and not illnesses, so we are not going to pick up people who got COVID or died from COVID at the job,’’ he said.

Father of a teenager

Among those who died of COVID-19 early in the pandemic was 52-year-old John Cofrancesco, of Bergenfield, the father of a teenage son and the administrator of a nursing home in Montclair. Cofrancesco battled the illness for a few weeks at home before he went to Englewood Hospital where he tested positive for COVID-19. He died March 19, 2020 a few days after arriving at the hospital, his wife Angela Cofrancesco, said.

Angela Cofrancesco, who also contracted COVID-19, said she was told that her husband was among the first dozen confirmed cases in the state. OSHA representatives contacted her at one point concerning the death of her husband, she said. She also said that her husband’s infection was traced back to the nursing home.

“I think it was the end of February when he shook someone’s hand; it was a visitor from the nursing home,’’ she said. “That’s what they told me, but who knows really what happened. We were in a pandemic.”

Debbie White, president of the Health Professionals and Allied Employees union, said the union filed 26 complaints with OSHA based on reports that its members were not getting personal protection equipment early in the pandemic. She said even though the OSHA complaints took a while to resolve, they led to citations and eventual changes that are aimed at helping workers keep safe.

“Employers were mandated to develop plans of correction to address the issues, and we have seen things change in our work environment,’’ White said. “We have seen employers go back to regular fit testing [of respirators] … stockpiles are back at the state level and at the employer level, and we have seen a lot of our issues addressed and corrected.”

But, White said, the delta variant makes it even more important for employers to take steps to ensure the safety of their workers. She said she also wants New Jersey to reinstate the mask-wearing mandate.

“We need to go back to those strategies, we need to go back to masking, we need to go back to requiring the public if you are going to my place of employment, wear a mask,’’ White said. “It’s like we discarded all those precautions that would help us that would aid in reducing the spread.”