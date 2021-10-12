N.J. Election officials struggle to find enough poll workers

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

In the upcoming election, voters in New Jersey will have the option for the first time of going to the polls early. And after last year’s mostly mail-in election, hundreds of thousands are expected to again send their ballots through the mail or cast them at secure ballot drop boxes. Of course, regular in-person Election Day voting is available, too. But local election officials are facing poll worker shortages and other challenges as well.

Nicole DiRado, administrator with the Union County Board of Elections, says the shortage is coming at a time when even more person-power is needed, with a new electronic voting system and new early voting options available for the first time in New Jersey.

If you haven’t yet registered to vote, the deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 12. If you would like to vote by mail, you need to mail in a request for a ballot no later than Oct. 26 or stop by your county clerk’s office by 3 p.m. the day before the election.