Murphy says vaccinations on track despite J&J setback…

Gov. Phil Murphy said the statewide pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would not impact the state’s goal of reaching herd immunity by the end of June.

Murphy also said during a press conference Wednesday that it would not change the state’s previously announced move of opening up vaccine eligibility to all residents, workers, and students over 16 this coming Monday.

“We will keep pushing forward with the tools available to us,” Murphy said.

New Jersey opted on Tuesday to halt the use of the J&J vaccine on the recommendation of federal regulators, who announced they were investigating six cases of a rare blood clot in women who had recently gotten the shot.

No similar adverse effects have been reported by people who received the J&J vaccine in New Jersey, Murphy said.

The New Jersey Department of Health is helping vaccine sites reschedule appointments that had been previously set up with the J&J shot, but Commissioner Judy Persichilli said it wouldn’t be possible for sites administering the J&J shot only to begin using the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which have different requirements.

She added that, despite the federal investigation into the J&J vaccine, COVID-19 itself still represents a more pressing danger to public health.

“Your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19 is much greater than experiencing this extremely rare possible side effect.”