N.J. coronavirus update: Vaccine appointment delays; hospitalizations level off

Persichilli: Be patient when trying to schedule vaccine appointment

Just days after New Jersey expanded the eligibility requirements to get a coronavirus vaccine, health officials warned that residents may have to wait to schedule an appointment.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the state has the necessary infrastructure to inoculate those in its population who qualify for the shot but that the Trump administration hasn’t sent enough vaccine doses to keep up with demand.

“We are asking the public to be patient, because supply of vaccine is limited,” Persichilli said. “It may be some time before you receive an invitation to make an appointment, even if you are currently eligible.”

Persichilli and Gov. Phil Murphy have for days criticized the federal government for slow-walking the distribution of vaccine doses to states.

But the high demand for appointments also came as New Jersey expanded which residents were approved for the vaccine.

Last week the administration opened vaccine eligibility to those over 65 as well as those between 16-64 with certain medical conditions, including smokers. That meant that millions of residents were newly qualified for the drug overnight.

Previously the vaccine was only available to frontline health care workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, firefighters, and police officers.

The Health Department has set up a vaccine call center to answer questions about the rollout, which currently plays automated messages but is expected to have live agents available early next week. The phone number is 855-568-0545.