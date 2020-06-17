N.J. coronavirus recovery: Undocumented workers take action for disaster relief funds
New Jersey reported Tuesday 470 new confirmed COVID-19 cases; bringing the total to 167,426. There were 51 new deaths reported from the virus, raising the toll to 12,727.
Thirty-three people were admitted to hospitals across the state, raising the total number of hospitalizations to 1,291, according to the state hospital association; 362 patients are in intensive care.
Undocumented workers say they’re left out of recovery relief
Wednesday marks 100 days since Gov. Phil Murphy shut down the state of New Jersey due to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It also marks 100 days of unemployment for many across the state, including hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants.
Undocumented workers pay federal, state and local taxes but remain ineligible for coronavirus relief funds. NJ Policy Perspective estimates undocumented immigrants in New Jersey pay almost $600 million in state and local taxes. In addition to not qualifying for unemployment checks, they are also ineligible for TANF and SNAP benefits.
A group of undocumented New Jersey residents are uniting behind the hashtag #100DaysNoRelief, calling for a disaster relief fund specifically for undocumented families. The group is asking for weekly cash payments of $600 and stimulus payments to taxpayers.
The group is also supporting a bill from state senators Teresa Ruiz and Nicholas Scutari that would provide financial assistance to Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) users. An ITIN is a tax processing number issued to people who are not eligible for a Social Security number. The proposed assistance would come through a one-time payment that prioritizes families with children.
In a Facebook livestream Wednesday morning, New Jersey Policy Perspective’s Vineeta Kapahi joined a representative from Make the Road NJ to discuss the Policy Perspective’s new report on the state’s economy. “It’s really important to address these inequities now because immigrants are especially vulnerable to the health and economic consequences of COVID-19,” said Kapahi.
The livestream also visited 10 cities across New Jersey, including Elizabeth, Princeton and Camden, where members of the group hosted rallies for disaster relief. A rally at noon at the State House in Trenton concluded the morning of action.
