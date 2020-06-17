N.J. coronavirus recovery: Undocumented workers take action for disaster relief funds

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

New Jersey reported Tuesday 470 new confirmed COVID-19 cases; bringing the total to 167,426. There were 51 new deaths reported from the virus, raising the toll to 12,727.

Thirty-three people were admitted to hospitals across the state, raising the total number of hospitalizations to 1,291, according to the state hospital association; 362 patients are in intensive care.