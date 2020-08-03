N.J. coronavirus recovery: Murphy limits capacity for indoor gatherings

New indoor-gathering limits

At Monday’s coronavirus briefing, Gov. Phil Murphy issued new limits on the number of people allowed at indoor gatherings. Such gatherings are now limited to 25% of a room’s capacity, with a maximum of 25 persons total. This number is down from earlier guidance allowing 100 total persons.

The new restrictions do not apply to weddings, funerals, memorial services and religious services, which are also limited to 25% of a room’s capacity but with a maximum of 100 people.

Murphy issued the new ruling “not with joy but out of necessity” and as “the actions of a few knuckleheads leave us no other course.”

The change comes as the rate of viral transmission has risen to 1.48. For comparison, one month ago the rate of transmission was 0.87. According to the governor, the uptick can be attributed to indoor house parties and other indoor events, such as a house party in Middletown that resulted in 60 cases among teens and a house party in Long Beach Island that resulted in three dozen cases among lifeguards.

Murphy also clarified that restaurants may not serve indoors with only open windows. Restaurants must have at least two open walls to serve guests indoors.

On Saturday, the governor extended New Jersey’s public health emergency.