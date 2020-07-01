N.J. coronavirus recovery: Minor League Baseball 2020 season officially canceled

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

New Jersey reported Tuesday an additional 461 positive tests for COVID-19. The total number of cases now stands at 171,667. An additional 47 mortalities were added, raising the toll to 13,181 confirmed deaths. There are also 1,854 probable deaths.

According to the state hospital association, there are 992 COVID patients in hospitals across New Jersey as of 10 p.m. Monday; 211 are in intensive care. It is the second day in a row that hospitalizations remained under 1,000.