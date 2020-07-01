N.J. coronavirus recovery: Minor League Baseball 2020 season officially canceled
New Jersey reported Tuesday an additional 461 positive tests for COVID-19. The total number of cases now stands at 171,667. An additional 47 mortalities were added, raising the toll to 13,181 confirmed deaths. There are also 1,854 probable deaths.
According to the state hospital association, there are 992 COVID patients in hospitals across New Jersey as of 10 p.m. Monday; 211 are in intensive care. It is the second day in a row that hospitalizations remained under 1,000.
Minor League Baseball 2020 season officially canceled
On Tuesday, the general manager of the Trenton Thunder and other teams were given notice that the 2020 season of Minor League Baseball is officially canceled. Major League Baseball determined that they would not assign players to minor league teams, effectively ending the season.
New Jersey boasts five professional baseball teams, two of which are affiliated with Minor League Baseball: the Trenton Thunder and the Lakewood BlueClaws.
Trenton Thunder, an affiliate of the New York Yankees, plan to open the 2021 season next April, but will host other activities this summer, including a high school tournament and movie nights. Tickets for any 2020 season game can be exchanged for a 2021 game.
The Lakewood BlueClaws, an affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, would have celebrated their 20th season this year. They plan to move celebrations to 2021.
This is the first time Minor League Baseball has had to cancel a season since it began in 1901.
