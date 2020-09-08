N.J. coronavirus recovery: Limited ‘knucklehead behavior’ as indoor dining returns

State continues to review district plans as school year begins

Students have begun the academic year across New Jersey even as some districts are awaiting revisions to their education plans.

According to Murphy, 723 districts’ plans are complete while 86 have been returned to the district for revision and one is still awaiting review.

Murphy said the issues with the 86 plans that have been returned for revisions are “technical in nature” and some are related to “staffing.”

“When there is a case of coronavirus that arises in one of our schools — and folks, there will be — we have the procedures in place to guide district leaders and local health officials to mitigate that,” he said.

The majority of districts are heading into the academic year entirely online or with a hybrid model, while some have returned for completely in-person instruction.

Nearly 13K voters registered online last week

Nearly 13,000 residents registered to vote last week during the “soft launch” of the state’s new online voter registration system, state officials said.

“New Jersey has expanded access to our democracy,” said Secretary of State Tahesha Way in a statement. “Especially as we face this ongoing pandemic, we are committed to reducing barriers that may prevent potential voters from participating in our elections.”

This year’s general election will be conducted primarily by mail in New Jersey, though residents who prefer to vote in person can cast a provisional ballot at their local polling place.

Murphy said residents can track their mail-in ballot online to ensure it is received by their county clerk.