‘Protect your circle’

Camden County says it’s rolling out a new public health campaign focused on protecting kids and young adults from COVID-19. Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. noted that the average age for those testing positive for the coronavirus is lower than it was at the start of the summer. At the end of May, the average age was over 47. Currently, the average age is 25. He attributed this rise to large parties, often at New Jersey beaches, throughout the summer.

The public health campaign, called Protect Your Circle, emphasizes that anyone can get COVID-19. It has slogans such as “Don’t let your guard down” and “You can’t see it. But you can stop the spread.”

The multimedia announcements will focus on encouraging youth to not open their circle to people they do not know and to get tested if they do come into contact with people not in their circle. “Most people will be affected by somebody within their circle,” Cappelli said.

Assistant Public Health Coordinator Caryelle Lasher referred to outbreaks on college campuses across the nation and encouraged New Jersey students studying in other states to quarantine themselves before and when returning home, preferably not to stay in the same house as someone who is immunocompromised.

“Be vigilant,” said Cappelli, while also asking those who test positive to provide phone numbers and other information to contact tracers.

The rate of transmission in New Jersey is currently 1.1, meaning that for every 10 people who test positive, the disease infects 11 other people. Over Labor Day Weekend, Camden County reported it had surpassed 10,000 cases.

