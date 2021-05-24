N.J. beaches paid for by all, but parking keeps outsiders away

It has vacated street endings that terminate at the beach and sold the land to adjacent property owners, in some cases closing off access points to the beach that the public had long used. It toyed with selling parking permits for streets near the beach for $100 apiece before backing down.

And it is trying, yet again, to restrict summer weekend parking in streets closest to the ocean; residents would be given placards to put on their dashboards indicating their right to park on the street. Everyone else would have to park several blocks away, needing to cross a busy main street known for heavy traffic in the summer.

“The only way to the beach for the rest of us is walking, in sometimes dangerous situations,” said Patty Verrochi, who lives in a nearby shore town and likes to take short trips to Deal’s beach. She questioned the policy’s effect on people who are disabled, have young children in strollers or are carrying accessories like coolers and chair for a day at the beach.

“I had a couple incidents last year when I just gave up and went home,” she added.

That, according to Deal’s critics, is precisely what the tony seaside enclave wants.

“There is a long and shameful history of beach towns trying to keep people off their sand,” said Tim Dillingham, executive director of the American Littoral Society, which is suing Deal over its sale of a street end popular with surfers to an adjacent homeowner. “The law in New Jersey is clear: you cannot deny people access to the shore. This is becoming a big public issue, and the people in these residential areas are some of the most wealthy and powerful people in the state.”

“This is getting to be an annual thing every spring,” added John Weber, a councilmember in Bradley Beach and an executive with the Surfrider Foundation, which sued Deal over its prosecution of surfers for violating a “no swimming” ordinance.

Deal’s mayor and administrator did not respond to numerous requests for comment. Their proposed residents-only parking law is up for a final vote June 2.

Deal has a year-round population of just over 500, but its summer population swells to more than 10 times that amount. It is over 90% white; the average property is worth $2.2 million.

The state Department of Environmental Protection, which is in charge of enforcing New Jersey’s beach access laws, says it has spoken with Deal officials about the proposed law.

“I land conceptually on the side to make sure everyone has access,” Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said.