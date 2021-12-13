N.J. Assembly to meet in person again after standoff over COVID vaccine mandate

When legislators meet for committee hearings in person on Monday, it’s unclear whether some Republican Assembly members will once again defy a COVID-19 vaccination or testing policy set by a joint commission that manages the New Jersey State House.

On Sunday, GOP Director of Communications Bradley Schure said he “hadn’t heard of any plans” for legislators to go around a judge’s decision to deny their request to halt the mandate late last week.

State Police troopers and about a dozen GOP state legislators arrived at a momentary standoff over the policy before a voting session at the State House complex in Trenton on Dec. 2. That prompted Assembly leaders to hold virtual committee hearings last week. Monday’s hearings will be held in person.

The order in question requires anyone entering the building to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test. Otherwise, lawmakers can still vote remotely. The Republican lawmakers who protested and caused the commotion were eventually allowed by troopers to join their respective voting chambers. State Police did not explain their reason for letting them in.

Gov. Phil Murphy called the GOP challenge “idiocy.”

“This is not about freedom or civil rights,” he said. “It’s about their willingness to volitionally run the risk of infecting innocent, law-abiding folks.”

State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan said on Wednesday that his agency “takes the security of the State House complex extremely seriously” and that it would “continue to do so.”