Music festivals, blueberries, tango, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

This weekend features a Blueberry Festival in Media, and several live music options including the Philadelphia Piazzolla Festival.

Thursday, July 8 is Blueberry Day and Sunday, July 11 is Blueberry Muffins Day. Who knows how either of those days were selected to honor the nutritious fruit whose blue color indicates the presence of anthocyanin, a powerful antioxidant, but we do know how to celebrate them. Linvilla Orchards’ annual Blueberry Festival includes blueberry picking, kids’ activities, live music and a blueberry pie-eating contest. You must be 18 and over and have a valid vaccination card to participate.

What : Outdoor festival

: Outdoor festival Where : Linvilla Orchards 137 Knowlton Rd., Media, Pa.

: Linvilla Orchards 137 Knowlton Rd., Media, Pa. When : Saturday, July 10, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: Saturday, July 10, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Free

The 1958 film classic “The Blob,” directed by Irvin Yeaworth, is a cult film classic because of its pulpy storyline, but it’s beloved by locals because of its setting in Downingtown and Phoenixville, Pa. It’s also the feature film debut of a guy you may remember — Steve McQueen, who went on to even edgier fare in his storied career. The Blob includes a pivotal scene filmed at the Colonial Theater and the Blobfest has been taking place there since 1999, but like everything else was impacted by the pandemic. Although this year’s fest is virtual, you can still expect the variety show, a children’s monster matinee, and multiple screenings of “The Blob.”

What : Online film festival

: Online film festival Where : Virtual, via their official website

: Virtual, via their official website When : Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11

: Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11 How much: $25 – $100

Montgomery County is doing its part to bring back dining in the area. Their promotion, Crave Montco Month is designed to encourage restaurant patrons to return with discounted drinks and dining from a multitude of participating restaurants. The 1600+ restaurants, wineries, and distilleries in the region encompass cuisines from Italian to barbeque and include some that are Black-owned.

What : Discount dining promotion

: Discount dining promotion Where : Various restaurants and eateries throughout Montgomery County

: Various restaurants and eateries throughout Montgomery County When : Through July 31

: Through July 31 How Much: Various prices

Astor Piazzolla was a prolific Argentinian musician who is considered the architect of nuevo tango, which incorporated jazz and classical elements into traditional tango music. He would have celebrated his 100th birthday on March 11, and was recognized this year with a Google Doodle. Piazzolla played the bandoneon and though he died in 1992, his influence on modern tango is still vast. The Philadelphia Argentine Tango School is hosting a tribute festival that incorporates in-person concerts, milongas, master classes, and workshops. Lectures will be held via Zoom.

What : Hybrid music festival

: Hybrid music festival Where : Philadelphia Argentine Tango School, 2030 Frankford Ave., online

: Philadelphia Argentine Tango School, 2030 Frankford Ave., online When : Sunday, July 11 – Tuesday, July 20

: Sunday, July 11 – Tuesday, July 20 How much: $15 – $290

The best of local indie rock and alternative music is playing at Delaware’s summer music fest at the historic Arden Concert Gild. Wilmington garage rocker Grace Vonderkuhn, is headlining. The show will feature Bad Smidgen, the Knotty G’s, Dominy and more.