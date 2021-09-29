Murphy signs bill aimed at increasing diversity among police

New Jersey will aim to increase racial diversity among law enforcement officers under new legislation Gov. Phil Murphy signed Tuesday.

The bill passed the Democrat-led Legislature with no opposition in June. The measure requires the state’s Civil Service Commission to implement programs to make law enforcement more representative and equitable.

Among the measures listed in the bill is a mandate to analyze the racial composition of police agencies in the state, with the goal of identifying those that could benefit from eliminating hiring preferences based on applicants’ residency. The bill’s sponsors have said they want to be sure that the racial makeup of police forces reflect the demographics of the towns they work in.

The governor also on Tuesday signed an executive order creating the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging within his own office.