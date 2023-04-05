From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here.

The Mummers will be strutting their stuff across the river to step in the inaugural Spring Band Parade in Camden County.

On April 29, all 15 member bands of the Philadelphia String Band Association will march along Haddon Avenue in an event organized by the county, Haddon Township, and Haddonfield.

Officials hope the event will boost tourism, as well as foot traffic for local businesses.

“When our neighborhoods do well and our neighboring municipalities do well, the whole county benefits, the whole region benefits,” said Haddonfield Mayor Colleen Bianco Bezich, who added that Haddon Avenue is the main corridor that connects her borough and Haddon Township.