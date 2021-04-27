‘Move over’ as you approach flashing lights on Pa. roads or face fines

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

The rules of the road in Pennsylvania are changing to protect first responders. Starting Tuesday, drivers need to “move over” or slow down when they see flashing lights or face fines.

The new “Move Over Law” calls for drivers to move into the left lane when approaching an emergency vehicle with lights flashing — including police officers, EMS crews and tow truck drivers — or a disabled vehicle with proper indicators set up. If the driver can’t safely move into the outer lane on a highway or multilane road, then the driver needs to slow to 20 mph under the speed limit.

“Many drivers seem to think that moving over is just an optional courtesy when they see law enforcement or emergency vehicles pulled over on the side of the road,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jessica Tobin said. “Emergency personnel can only do so much to keep themselves safe when they pull over on the side of the road. The rest of the responsibility falls on other motorists.”