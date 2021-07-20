Larry Robin, formerly of Robin’s Books in Old City, has been publishing an annual anthology of poetry, called Poetry Ink, since 1996. This year, for its 25th anniversary, he reached out to everyone who was ever in the anthology over that quarter-century.

Three hundred poets responded. Robin is putting them all in the book, and inviting all of them to a massive live poetry event that will last a week. Every evening for six days, until Saturday, a two-hour Zoom session will feature 50 poets each.

If everyone shows up, they will each have about 2 ½ minutes to present their work. But Robin does not expect a 100% turnout.

“I never know who’s actually going to show up. My experience with the anthology is that 50 to 60% percent of the people show up,” said Robin. “Everyone’s busy. Everyone has things to do. It’s perfectly fine. What I’m looking at is not the individual and that individual’s poem. I’m looking at the nation. I’m looking at the group.”

The lineup includes some big names in poetry, like Sonia Sanchez and Eleanor Wilner, and many, many names that are likely unfamiliar even to avid readers. The roster of writers is arranged alphabetically, so that all styles and genres are mixed and no one gets top billing. The A and B names are on Monday, the C to F names are on Tuesday, the G to K names are on Wednesday, etc.

The Zoom sessions are nightly at 7 p.m., and free to join through Moonstone’s website.