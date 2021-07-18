New center will highlight Philadelphia’s vegan roots

Twenty years ago, before Vance Lehmkuhl started chronicling veganism in Philadelphia as a journalist, he was a skeptic.

“I had been vegetarian for 10 years and was like, ‘I can never go vegan because those people are crazy,’’’ he said.

Then he started meeting people who lived a vegan lifestyle, not just to eliminate meat and dairy from their diets but also to avoid, as much as possible, any product or activity derived from animal products and their exploitation. Lehmkuhl learned veganism is not a set of ironclad rules, but a mindset that can be individualized.

“I don’t have to be vegan the way I’ve heard the stereotype. I could be myself as a vegan and eat the things that I like, avoiding animal products to whatever extent possible and practicable,” he said.

Then Lehmkuhl started writing about veganism, eventually as a regular columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer. He discovered Philadelphia history is rife with veganism, even before that term was coined.

Now, Lehmkuhl works for the American Vegan Society and will manage its new American Vegan Center on Second Street in Old City, the society’s first public space since it was founded in 1960 in Malaga, New Jersey. After construction delays, it’s hoped the center will open around Labor Day.

In the meantime, Lehmkuhl has created a walking tour around Old City introducing people to dozens of historical figures who espoused what might now be considered a vegan lifestyle.

And, yes, some of them were considered crazy.