Love Park has a new neighbor!

Uptown Beer Garden has moved to a new location at 1500 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, just a block-and-a-half away from its former location on 17th and JFK.

Crafts Concept Group and Uptown’s owner Teddy Sourias announced the 18,000-square-foot beer garden would be permanent and year-round, meaning more space and the ability to seat 350 guests during regular business hours and up to 700 for private events.

“While the footprint and seat count is larger this year, we also paid attention to the smaller details that will create intimate experiences within the garden itself,” Sourias said.

What used to be a concrete sidewalk is now “twinkling beer garden lighting, 20+ foot tall trees, lush greenery, colorful flowers, a koi fish pond, fountains made from recycled beer taps, graffiti street art from local artists, and an outdoor kitchen in a giant food truck.”

They’ve turned what used to be a 7-Eleven into a kitchen to serve their expanded menu of street food, like cheesesteaks and fries, while also adding some vegan and gluten-free options like crispy eggplant and grilled peach salad.

If you’re looking to have a drink, the bar will feature some classics, as well as state, local, and national craft beers. Uptown will also feature seasonal cocktails, frozen cocktails, boozy pops, and wine.