Montco offering potassium iodide tablets in the event of a nuclear emergency
If you live, work, or attend school within a 10-mile radius of the Limerick nuclear power plant, local health officials have a freebie for you — albeit not a sexy one.
Montgomery County’s Office of Public Health will be handing out potassium iodide tablets to those in close proximity to the Limerick Generating Station.
The distribution is part of a statewide emergency preparedness effort — the Limerick site is one of Pennsylvania’s four active nuclear power plants.
Radioactive iodine, a contaminant that could be released in the event of a nuclear accident, can increase the risk of thyroid cancer. Potassium iodide (KI) can help protect the thyroid gland against radioactive iodine.
Health officials stress, however, that individuals should take KI only when instructed to do so by state health officials or the governor. “And it is not a substitute for evacuation in the case of a radiological emergency,” said Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam.
Following is a breakdown of where, when, and how people can pick up potassium iodide tablets:
Keystone Fire Company
240 N. Walnut St. Boyertown, Pa. 19512
Thursday. Sept. 9, and Thursday, Sept. 16
- Pickup available between 2 and 7 p.m. (no appointment necessary)
Pottstown Health Center
364 King St., Pottstown, Pa. 19464
Thursday, Sept. 9, and Thursday, Sept. 16
- For residents: Complete the KI Public Form online or call 610-970-5040. Residents will be contacted when their KI is ready for pickup.
- For businesses: Complete the KI Business Form online. Businesses will be contacted when their KI is ready for pickup.
Once contacted, residents and businesses can pick up their KI tablets Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!