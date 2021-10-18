Monday is the last day to register to vote in the 2021 Pennsylvania general election
Monday is the last day for Pennsylvanians to register to vote for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Voters will elect an array of new judges, who will play pivotal roles in shaping policy for at least the next decade on three statewide appellate courts: the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court, and Commonwealth Court.
Voters will also elect judges to county Common Pleas Courts and Philadelphia Municipal Court.
Pennsylvanians can find out whether they are registered to vote online.
Anyone can register, as long as that person will have been a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, is a resident of Pennsylvania, and is going to be at least 18 years old on or before Election Day.
People who are incarcerated for felonies cannot vote, under state law. People who are serving time for lesser charges or are out on probation, parole, or house arrest are eligible.
Pennsylvanians who want to vote in person on Election Day can do so at the polls, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find their polling places online.
Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said voters who choose to vote by mail should submit their applications as soon as possible to allow enough time for their ballots to be mailed to them, then returned to their county election offices in time to be counted.
Completed mail ballots must be received by county boards of elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.
If there isn’t enough time to mail their ballots, voters can drop them off in person at their county election offices or, if available, at county drop boxes. The drop-off locations for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties can be found online. WHYY’s Billy Penn has a map of drop boxes in Philadelphia.
