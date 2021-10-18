Monday is the last day to register to vote in the 2021 Pennsylvania general election

Monday is the last day for Pennsylvanians to register to vote for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Voters will elect an array of new judges, who will play pivotal roles in shaping policy for at least the next decade on three statewide appellate courts: the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court, and Commonwealth Court.

Voters will also elect judges to county Common Pleas Courts and Philadelphia Municipal Court.

Pennsylvanians can find out whether they are registered to vote online.

Anyone can register, as long as that person will have been a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, is a resident of Pennsylvania, and is going to be at least 18 years old on or before Election Day.