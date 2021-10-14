Pennsylvanians who want to vote by mail have a limited window of time to submit their applications before the general election on Nov. 2.

Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said voters who choose to vote by mail should submit their application as soon as possible to allow enough time for their ballot to be mailed to them, then returned to their county election office in time to be counted.

Completed mail ballots must be received by county boards of elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

If there isn’t enough time to mail the ballot, voters can drop it off in person at their county elections office or, if available, at a county drop box. The drop-off locations for Bucks, Chesco, Delco, and Montco can be found online. WHYY’s Billy Penn has a map of drop boxes in Philly.

Voters who request a mail ballot but don’t receive it, or don’t have it to surrender, may vote by provisional ballot at their polling place.

Pennsylvania voters will elect an array of new judges who will play pivotal roles in shaping policy for at least the next decade on three statewide appellate courts: the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court.