You did such a great job curating these culinary experiences for your viewers on TV and listeners on the radio. Where do you take your audiences this year?

Mexico City. Eduardo Garcia, I went all the way down there to cook beans with him on a Chinampas. These are the islands in the southern part of Mexico City and the canals. I went to Galilee, cooked with Reem Kassis, author of, “The Palestinian Table.” She introduced me to her family. We cooked in her house. We also went to Bologna, that was one of our first episodes, Savino, which is south west of Bologna. They don’t have a lot of variation, but what they do with those ingredients is amazing. And the “nonnas,” as you know, I cooked with a lot of grandmothers. We fried dough one morning drinking lots of bubbly and drinking coffee.

You said that when you come back from a certain region of the world, a destination, and your wife works on the program with you. She says she notices you change a little bit. When is a time when you notice that the most?

Here’s what happens. You go somewhere, I don’t speak Arabic. I mean, I’m in northern Israel. I’m surrounded by this culture that I know nothing about. Reem Kassis, I knew a little bit from her book, but she takes me into her home in the small town and she has 10 family members there. They’ve cooked like 10 things. Everything in Palestine is times six. Everything’s on a big platter. And they were so lovely. And then everybody came over and I met them. And then I met the guy who grows the olives and presses them. And I met the guy who takes the freekeh, he grinds that, that’s the wheat that’s smoked. And they were so generous. And you go, “This doesn’t comport at all with my idea of what that part of the world is supposed to be like.” Right? It’s always different. And so it changes my view of the world, and actually this sounds a bit grandiose, but of humanity. I’ve never been somewhere where people weren’t nice because we’re cooking.

There’s a lot going on right now. How do you juxtapose your cooking with the big stories of the day, or would you prefer to keep them separate?

I think it’s really important that you tell a lot of people’s stories that have a similar theme to them, which I think is relevant to what’s going on today. It’s about the context, right? So you understand people better through their food. And I think that’s what’s missing very often now is that we don’t understand the other person very well, and food doesn’t solve all those problems. But if you introduce food and the people who make the food, you start to understand people a little better and it brings you a little closer. We need that, right? We need to really understand other people. It’s a way of having that conversation without having it directly. You have it indirectly. And sometimes I think that’s the better way to teach people.

Christopher Kimball is the host of Milk Street. Catch the new season on WHYY-TV, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Catch Milk Street Radio Saturdays at 1 PM on WHYY-FM. Kimball’s new cookbook is called “Cookish.”