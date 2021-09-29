The severe migraines started after she had radiation to treat cancer in her sinuses and right eye, Kate Moran says. Though the cancer was cured, she was in serious pain, all day, every day.

“I never lived a day, hour, minute, or second without migraine pain,” she recalled recently. “My migraine was a 9 or 10 on a pain scale of 1 to 10. I was not able to live a life.”

Moran, of Hockessin, Delaware, said many health care providers dismissed her pain — until somebody finally suggested she should see a migraine and headaches specialist. She was diagnosed with chronic migraines, and is now able to manage her illness and control the pain.

She has a comprehensive treatment plan that includes quarterly Botox injections, which have been shown to reduce the frequency of migraines. She also takes vitamins and uses stress reduction techniques, such as yoga and meditation.

Before finding treatment, she felt very alone with her symptoms, she said. “I felt that I was the only one who had migraine disease. You never hear about it.”

Moran is now the volunteer and support group coordinator for Miles for Migraine, an advocacy organization that aims to gain more awareness for this disorder. The group is hosting an event and fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Philadelphia’s Wissahickon Valley Park.