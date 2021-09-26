In cities, the highest amputation rates are associated with poverty and being Black, a new study shows

Amputation rates for patients with peripheral artery disease, or PAD, have long been higher in rural America than in cities, largely because of a lack of access to specialty care. For years, health researchers have studied this from a geographic standpoint, on the county level. And the research consistently finds that counties that are poor, counties that are more rural, and counties that have fewer physicians tend to have higher amputation rates.

But the vast majority of Americans live in U.S. cities. A new study suggests that the highest PAD-related amputation rates in urban areas are associated with poverty and living in a majority Black neighborhood. Alexander Fanaroff is the study’s lead author, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and an interventional cardiologist.

“The genesis for this study was [seeing whether] risk factors for amputation and inadequate medical care act at a smaller level than the county,” said Fanaroff. “Living in Philadelphia, [you see] neighborhood-to-neighborhood variation in resources available to the people that are living in these communities. And when you look at things on a county level, I think a lot of that gets lost.”

Fanaroff said he and his colleagues wanted to describe amputation rates on a ZIP code-level around the United States and look at the association between those rates and ZIP code-level markers of racial composition and poverty.

For the study, researchers looked at Medicare claims data from 188,995 patients who underwent a total of 222,956 PAD-related major lower-extremity amputations between 2010 and 2018. And they collected the total number of amputations per hundred thousand Medicare beneficiaries in each ZIP code in the United States.

More than 75% of patients undergoing major amputations lived in metropolitan areas. And more than half of the ZIP codes with the highest amputation rates were also in cities, the study found.

In cities specifically, ZIP codes with a greater proportion of Black residents had higher amputation rates than ZIP codes with lower proportions of Black residents, and 76% of majority Black ZIP codes were in the top quartile for amputation rates.