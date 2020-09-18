Science and Medicine, Under Pressure

Air Date: September 18, 2020
Listen 48:24
Researchers of the Rio de Janeiro State University prepare an instrument to sample airborne sewage droplets for the presence of the new coronavirus at the Santa Marta slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, July 27, 2020. The researchers are working together with volunteers of a local sanitation team to see if they can detect the virus in the air and evaporation from the slum’s open-air sewers. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Researchers of the Rio de Janeiro State University prepare an instrument to sample airborne sewage droplets for the presence of the new coronavirus at the Santa Marta slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, July 27, 2020. The researchers are working together with volunteers of a local sanitation team to see if they can detect the virus in the air and evaporation from the slum’s open-air sewers. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

The pandemic has put a lot of pressure on both our health care system and the scientific process — exposing weaknesses that have long existed, but only now become impossible to ignore. On this episode, we take a look at some of the hard truths that COVID-19 is revealing, and what can be done about them. We hear stories about America’s problem with drug shortages, how COVID-19 is affecting the lives of young doctors, and the devastating reality of racial health disparities in New Orleans.

Also heard on this week’s episode:

  • President Donald Trump promoted hydroxychloroquine as a potential COVID-19 treatment in March, causing a surge in demand, and shortages for patients who needed it. But even before the pandemic, drug shortages have led to missed cancer treatments, and even deaths. Alan Yu reports.
  • Racial health disparities exist across the country — but in New Orleans, recently, ProPublica has found they led to the deaths of elderly Black patients who were sent home to die after contracting COVID-19. We talk with the investigative reporters behind that story, Annie Waldman and Joshua Kaplan.
  • NYU medical ethicist Art Caplan talks about the importance of a slow and deliberate process in scientific research, even when the pressure for breakthroughs is great.

Segments from this episode

Brought to you by The Pulse

The Pulse

Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate