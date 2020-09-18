For some new doctors, the pandemic means more responsibility with less training

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

If you ever wondered what it’s like to be a doctor fresh out of med school, Andy Hyatt, a third-year psychiatry resident at Cambridge Health Alliance in Boston, recommends watching the TV show “Scrubs.”

“I think it actually does a reasonably good job,” he said.

The show portrays the mandatory training period for American doctors as a “suckfest.” Work hours are notoriously grueling, and the pay isn’t much better.

As the Massachusetts representative for the national residents union, Hyatt was trying to make residency suck less. Then COVID-19 happened.

“We were going to revisit the whole contract and open negotiations when, you know, of course, we had a pandemic of historic proportions and no one had the capacity to do anything,” Hyatt said.

Everyone at his hospital jumped into action. The intensive care unit was sent into a frenzy. Dentists were called in to help answer phones. But as things started to plateau, Hyatt noticed a pattern.

“A lot of the more experienced physicians or people who had more outpatient practices, they just stopped seeing patients in person, and it became the case that most of the people who were seeing patients face-to-face were the residents. And that was scary,” he said.

But Hyatt wasn’t surprised that in the face of this unknown, contagious, deadly illness, the least experienced doctors were relied on the most. That’s because residents tend to run the show in many big hospitals around the country, he said — pandemic or not.

“The secret … I’m not sure how many people realize this, but all these kind of big-name hospitals, the residents are the ones who are really running things,” said Hyatt. “Which is kind of really ironic, that it’s the people who are really taking care of most of the patients are people with anywhere from two weeks of residency training to a couple of years. They are, of course, supervised by attending physicians, but we’re the ones who were kind of doing most of the work.”

About 1 out of every 7 physicians in the United States is a medical resident or fellow, according to the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, or ACGME, the organization that sets requirements for residency programs in this country. That’s about 141,000 doctors-in-training whose programs were disrupted by the pandemic.

“We heard very early on that many of the organizations were struggling to provide both education and clinical care to their programs,” said Dr. John Combes, communications officer for ACGME.

As some hospitals became overwhelmed during the early days of the pandemic, Combes said, the balance between hands-on experience and training quickly shifted. Educational requirements in especially hard-hit regions were suspended, and residents were scheduled based on need, rather than specialty.

“We basically said it’s all hands on deck with freeing residents to move to wherever the institution needs them to take care of patients,” Combes said.