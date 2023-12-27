Prosecutors oppose Sen. Bob Menendez’s effort to delay May bribery trial until July

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday urged a judge to reject U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez’s request to delay his bribery trial scheduled for next spring by two months, until July.

Prosecutors argued against the postponement a week after defense lawyers offered multiple reasons why they say a trial of the Democrat and codefendants, including his wife, should be delayed.

The senator gave up his position as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee after his September arrest.

Prosecutors said the original May 6 trial date was appropriate and drew no objections when it was announced even though circumstances were the same.

“The schedule was and remains reasonable, and in accord with the strong public interest in a speedy trial,” prosecutors wrote.

Defense lawyers cited over 6.7 million documents to be reviewed, an “unprecedented” foreign-agent charge and complex legal questions to be addressed as they asked for a delay of a trial now scheduled for May 6. They said a two-month adjournment would still bring defendants to trial within 10 months of their arrests.