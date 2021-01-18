Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. understood that to affect change, he had to sway public opinion. On Monday, Jan. 18, WHYY and NewCORE will explore the late reverend’s strategic use of media to promote social change and suggest ways communities can craft narratives about themselves that advance their civic interest. This essay appears as part of that forthcoming dialogue. Register for the event here.

​Armed rioters storming the U.S. Capitol. Police officers being beaten into retreat by the enraged mob. Property destroyed, offices defiled, and death. ​It was a scene on Jan. 6 that shocked the nation to its core.

Part of what made this tragedy so unsettling for me was that I — like many other Americans — have visited the sacred places that became ground zero for the carnage. ​I’ve walked on those Capitol steps and have stood in awe looking upwards at the Capitol’s dome. ​I’ve lingered in the Capitol hallways, hoping to convince an elected official with words, rather than threats of violence.

​How appropriate it is that, only days removed from the violent scene at the Capitol, we reflect on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who expertly used the backdrop of Washington, D.C., as a powerful platform to promote peace.

Dr. King strove to build bridges through his words and deeds. He’s remembered largely for his pursuit of unity, and rightfully so. But an equal part of Dr. King’s legacy was his ability to leverage the news media to advance the cause of justice.

​Consider Bloody Sunday when, in 1965, peaceful protesters were physically beaten back across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. How would that story have been told had the cameras not been rolling?

What about the violence against the brave souls sitting at the “White Only” counters in segregated cities throughout the South. And for Dr. King, might we have never heard his dream had it not been delivered in the gleam of the Lincoln Memorial?

​These sights and sounds formed the narrative for the civil rights movement. They motivated millions of Americans to act. They helped pass legislation. And they inspired the battle cry of “Black Lives Matter,” which today is shouted in streets across the country. It makes you wonder: What script will emerge from the siege of the Capitol? Insurrection? Sedition? ​Civil War? The answer depends on us.