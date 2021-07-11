Mayor of N.J. shore town orders night beach, boardwalk closure

The mayor of one town on the New Jersey shore has ordered the closure of the boardwalk and beaches overnight due to large crowds and what he called “unsafe and disruptive behavior.”

Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi’s executive order Friday continues the pandemic-related state of emergency restrictions blocking access to the beach from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. and closing the boardwalk between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., the Cape May County borough said.

Pagliughi said the order, which will remain in effect until further notice, is aimed at enabling local police “to disperse large groups of individuals who are congregating in unmanageable numbers on public property which often results in unsafe and disruptive behavior.”

“Recently, the beach and boardwalk have experienced vandalism to public property and excessive litter and debris created by large groups of individuals who congregate at night,” the mayor said.