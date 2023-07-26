Massive sinkhole opens up in West Philadelphia

Neighbors say the sinkhole opened up about a year or so ago and it had been fixed recently.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • July 26, 2023
Large sinkhole in the middle of the intersection.

A massive sinkhole opened up in West Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A massive sinkhole opened up in West Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.

The Action Cam was on the scene at 57th and Media streets.

Neighbors say the sinkhole opened up about a year or so ago and it had been fixed recently.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Crews are still assessing the damage.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate