Massive sinkhole opens up in West Philadelphia
Neighbors say the sinkhole opened up about a year or so ago and it had been fixed recently.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A massive sinkhole opened up in West Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.
The Action Cam was on the scene at 57th and Media streets.
Crews are still assessing the damage.
