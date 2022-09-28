Massive junkyard fire sends black plume of smoke into Philadelphia sky
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A massive junkyard fire in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section was sending a black plume of smoke into the sky on Tuesday evening.
Video from Chopper 6 showed crews battling the blaze near Sedgely and Erie avenues.
Multiple vehicles and tires were ablaze inside the junkyard, officials said.
All train traffic in the Philadelphia area was temporarily stopped due to the fire, including Amtrak train routes.
There was no word on any injuries.
SERVICE ADVISORY: Due to ongoing fire department activity, all train traffic in the Philadelphia (PHL) area is temporarily stopped. Trains may incur delays. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) September 27, 2022