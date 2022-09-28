Massive junkyard fire sends black plume of smoke into Philadelphia sky

    By
  • 6abc
    • September 27, 2022
Massive junkyard fire in North Philly September 27, 2022. (6abc)

Massive junkyard fire in North Philly September 27, 2022. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A massive junkyard fire in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section was sending a black plume of smoke into the sky on Tuesday evening.

Video from Chopper 6 showed crews battling the blaze near Sedgely and Erie avenues.

Multiple vehicles and tires were ablaze inside the junkyard, officials said.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

All train traffic in the Philadelphia area was temporarily stopped due to the fire, including Amtrak train routes.

There was no word on any injuries.

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate