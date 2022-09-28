Massive junkyard fire sends black plume of smoke into Philadelphia sky

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A massive junkyard fire in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section was sending a black plume of smoke into the sky on Tuesday evening.

Video from Chopper 6 showed crews battling the blaze near Sedgely and Erie avenues.

Multiple vehicles and tires were ablaze inside the junkyard, officials said.

All train traffic in the Philadelphia area was temporarily stopped due to the fire, including Amtrak train routes.

There was no word on any injuries.