Mass bailout at city jails frees 17 people, fewer than nonprofit group hoped for

After raising more than $250,000, the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund freed 17 people from the city’s jail system Saturday, as COVID-19 continues to spread inside the facilities in Northeast Philadelphia.

Sameer Khetan, the fund’s operations coordinator, was up bright and early Saturday morning to post bail at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice. However, such mass bailouts are not the norm. This one was prompted primarily by the surging pandemic. On Friday, the city reported 197 active cases among incarcerated people.

“It’s a mass bailout that we’re doing in general because we believe that the carceral state as we know it should be broken down,” Khetan said, “… but also in this moment because the facilities that these folks have been haphazardly moved to … feature unlivable, unsanitary conditions, and we know that COVID-19 has been rifling through the jails as well, so we’re talking about an immediate situation where, unless action is taken to release folks, we will see more death as a result.”

A vast majority of people incarcerated in Philadelphia are being held pretrial — they have not been convicted of the crimes with which they’ve been charged. All 17 people freed Saturday had been incarcerated pretrial and could not afford to pay bail.

Since March, the organization has bailed nearly 350 people out of Philadelphia jails.

“What happens is that we post bail administratively here [at the criminal justice center], and then folks on State Road, which is where the jails are located, the processing occurs and folks are generally released four to six hours later,” Khetan said.

Though the nonprofit believes that no one should be incarcerated in the criminal justice system as it is currently constructed, especially during a pandemic, they focused their attention Saturday on bringing home Black and brown cis women, trans women, and gender-nonconforming people.

“That segment of folks, they’ve been shuffled around the most and put into the most dangerous conditions,” Khetan said.