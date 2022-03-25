The pandemic caused tourist visits to plummet, and strictly limited the number of locals who could go out to eat at bars and restaurants. Since 2020, the city’s fourth largest industry has shed about a third of its workforce, and lost hundreds of millions of dollars.

But Ed Grosse, who heads the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association, expects the city’s restaurants, bars, and hotels to greatly benefit from the increased tourism.

“We’re expecting to see about 15,000 visitors for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight tournaments, which will translate into about 8,100 total hotel room nights, with a projected economic impact of $12.2 million. Those are all great numbers for us,” Grosse said. “I look at this tournament as our coming out party as we rebound from the pandemic.”

Grosse said business for area hotels is beginning to trend toward pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re very optimistic that the worst is behind us and that we have a lot of things to look forward to,” he said. “I think these games are going to be the most visible because of the TV coverage. We’ve had other events here [since the pandemic started], but this one is going to put Philadelphia on the national stage.”

Hotel managers share Grosse’s optimism, including Alan Kagle with the Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing.

He said business was beginning to pick up late last year, until the omicron variant ruined those efforts. Now, business is trending upward again, and he’s taking many more bookings than last year. But his bottom line still misses 2019’s business travel.

“We’re not seeing as much as we’d like to see because we don’t think offices are fully reopened yet. But the communication we’re getting is that we’ll start seeing more traction now, whether the numbers ever get back to where they were pre-pandemic, I don’t know,” he said. “I think the future is going to take a couple of years for that segment of business to kind of get back to where it was.”

Kagle said that heading into this year, revenue at the Penn’s Landing Hilton was down 30% compared to 2019, but he expects the business to rebound about 20% this year. That’s due in part to the city easing its COVID mandates.

“That really was taking a hard hit on events like proms. It was impacting weddings and the clients that were even willing to consider to come to Philadelphia. Now we’re starting to get acquainted and come back to the hotels without fears,” he said.