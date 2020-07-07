Pa. man dies after bodysurfing accident at N.J. beach

A Pennsylvania man has died after a bodysurfing accident at a New Jersey beach.

The accident happened around 6:20 p.m. last Thursday at the 21st Street beach in Avalon.

Witnesses told authorities that a 73-year-old York, Pennsylvania man, identified by the York Daily Record as Ken Matthews, was bodysurfing when a large wave caused him to strike his head on the ground beneath the surface.

Matthews was unresponsive when bystanders and emergency personnel pull him out of the water and began performing CPR, authorities said.