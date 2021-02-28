Man charged with driving teen suspect from Montco bowling alley shooting

A man accused of having driven a teenage suspect away from a shooting at a bowling alley near Philadelphia that left one person dead and four others injured has been charged with hindering apprehension.

The Montgomery County district attorney’s office alleges that 20-year-old Raymir Johnson of Lansdowne was one of two men who accompanied the teenager on the evening of Feb. 20 as he entered Our Town Alley in East Norriton, which is about 23 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

The 17-year-old was charged earlier with murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault. Authorities allege that three minutes after he and the other two entered, they got into a fight with another group, and the youth pulled a firearm with an extended magazine from his jacket and began shooting.