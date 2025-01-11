This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A South Jersey man is facing charges after a woman’s body was found in a refrigerator in the Belleplain State Forest in Cape May County.

Christopher Blevins, 45, of Gloucester City, NJ, who’s been identified as the victim’s boyfriend, has been charged with disturbing and desecrating human remains and hindering apprehension in connection with the investigation.

No murder charges have been filed in the case.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as 50-year-old Laura Hughes, of Runnemede.

According to court documents, her body was found in a refrigerator that was wrapped in a sleeping bag, secured with blue ratchet straps, and covered with carpet.

“Clear evidence of an effort to hide remains,” authorities stated in the criminal complaint.

The discovery was made on December 22 in Dennis Township when authorities say John Tyrrell allegedly found the body in the woods. He’s been charged with obstruction in the case after authorities say he refused to turn over his cell phone.

Police were able to quickly identify Blevins as a possible suspect. During a search of his apartment, authorities allegedly found blue straps, a gun and other evidence.