Making the pitch: state leaders get their vaccine and urge Delawareans to follow suit

President-elect Joe Biden is the latest Delawarean to make a public show of getting the COVID-19 vaccine as part of an effort to convince the public that it’s safe. Biden got his shot at ChristianaCare near Newark Monday afternoon.

“We owe these folks an awful lot. The scientists and the people who put this together, the frontline workers, the people who were the ones who actually did the clinic work, it’s just amazing,” Biden said as he rolled down his sleeve. “I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared, when it’s available, to take the vaccine.”

In an effort to get more residents comfortable with the vaccine, the Division of Public Health (DPH) is distributing a series of videos on social media from state leaders who’ve been vaccinated. The basic message is “we got the vaccine and so should you.”

Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester appeared in a video over the weekend after getting her vaccine. “To reach the other side of this pandemic, we’re going to need everyone to learn the facts about the vaccine, and to get vaccinated too,” she said in a video posted on the state Division of Public Health’s Facebook page.

“It’s about protecting yourself, your loved ones and everyone in our state,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware. He joined Blunt Rochester and fellow U.S. Sen. Chris Coons in the video.

“Don’t forget, even as vaccines begin to be distributed, we can’t let our guard down,” Coons said.

In addition to the federal delegation, a more diverse group of community leaders are also lending their voices to the effort to encourage trust in the vaccine and urge people to take it.