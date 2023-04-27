This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania Democrats used the first full week of session since they solidified their majority in the state House to make their priorities clear: They intend to pass long-requested changes to election administration and anti-discrimination laws.

Committees in the House considered dozens of bills this week, and sent more than 40 to the floor for votes by the full chamber. Democrats argue the half-dozen GOP-sponsored proposals they included in that blitz show they intend to run the chamber in a bipartisan way.

“All bills, whether introduced by a Democrat or Republican, will be considered if they have a positive impact on Pennsylvania,” said Beth Rementer, spokesperson for House Majority Leader Matt Bradford (D., Montgomery).

However, the biggest proposals represent top priorities for Democrats alone and advanced out of committee in party-line votes. These include a proposal to ban sexual orientation discrimination in housing, employment, and all other public accommodations, legislation that has been introduced and shut down in Harrisburg for 22 years.

Advocates around the Capitol expressed hope that not all these priority bills will get a totally partisan reception on the floor. But Democrats say that after a decade-plus of being stymied in the minority, they feel emboldened to respond to their base.

“We would protest and have events in the main rotunda about bills that were very popular with the public, and they would go nowhere in Harrisburg,” state Rep. Kevin Boyle (D., Philadelphia), who chairs the House Insurance Committee, told Spotlight PA. “So I think the responsibility is on the likes of me to make sure that those measures are passed out of committee and then ultimately, pass our state House.”

Read on for Spotlight PA’s rundown of key bills that show House Democrats’ early priorities, and what they say about the way this session could unfold.

Election administration

A top priority for county administrators got a boost this week when the Pennsylvania House State Government Committee approved a bill that would give counties seven days before each election to open and prepare mail ballots for a final count on Election Day. That process is commonly known as pre-canvassing.

It passed without any support from the Republicans on the committee, and state Senate Republicans have already indicated they won’t approve it without significant changes.

Votebeat previously reported the bill would also allow counties to accept mail ballots that are undated or lack a secrecy envelope, a so-called naked ballot. Additionally, it would require counties to contact voters who forgot to sign the outer envelope of their mail ballot so that they have a chance to fix it.

Another change under the bill is that voters would have four fewer days to remotely request a mail ballot — tightening the timeline from a week before Election Day to the second Friday before an election. That change matches a common demand from counties for more time to turn around ballot requests.

The bill’s final language also included a provision that would let voters request a mail ballot in person at their county election office until the day before Election Day. That addition raised concerns with the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, which represents election workers.

“Any benefit counties would see … by pre-canvassing in the seven days before is likely to be undermined by adding workload, including processing last-minute updates to poll books, during the exact same time,” said Lisa Schaefer, executive director of the association, in a statement.

Other interest groups are also weighing in. Voting rights advocates have argued that pre-canvassing is a bare minimum update to the law, and hope to see Democrats expand ballot access by approving changes such as same-day voter registration and in-person early voting.

As for the GOP-controlled state Senate, they’ve made clear they expect an expanded voter ID law to be part of the election conversation. Senate GOP spokesperson Kate Flessner told Votebeat this week that the provision is “a key component” of any “holistic” election bill.

Threading that needle is now up to new Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and the divided legislature — a tall order, but one that state Rep. Scott Conklin (D., Centre), who chairs the House State Government Committee, said must be tried.

“After 25 years of being elected, I found that not everybody always gets exactly what they want,” Conklin said. “But if we can come close and do something that’s good for the public, that’s the most important thing.”