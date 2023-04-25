Bill allowing counties to process mail ballots early clears first hurdle in Pa. House

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

After years of advocacy and political deadlock, Pennsylvania counties could be a step closer to getting more time to process mail ballots ahead of elections — if partisan disputes don’t sink the effort once again.

A committee in the Democratic-controlled state House voted Monday to pass a bill that, among other changes, would allow counties to open mail ballot envelopes, flatten the ballots within, and prepare them to be tallied before Election Day — a labor-intensive process commonly known as pre-canvassing.

Election administrators have long argued the change would allow the commonwealth to report its election results more quickly. But while lawmakers across the political spectrum have generally been open to pre-canvassing, it has been repeatedly mired in fights between Republicans and Democrats over more controversial election measures.

It’s still possible that conflicts like these could stymie the effort in this new legislative session.

The measure needs to get through the full state House, which has only a one-vote Democratic majority, and then the Republican-controlled state Senate, before landing on Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s desk.

The state Senate’s Republican majority, in a statement to Votebeat and Spotlight PA, stressed Republicans’ top election law priority for the session: Voter ID.

“Voters deserve to have confidence in our electoral process,” said spokesperson Kate Flessner. “A holistic approach to addressing concerns is most appropriate, with voter identification being a key component

A spokesperson for House Democrats said no vote before the full chamber has been scheduled, but that they “have long prioritized important reforms that will make it easier for voters to exercise their right to cast a ballot and improve the process for county election offices.”

Shapiro didn’t respond to a request for comment about his own election preferences, or if he would support passage of a bill that also included a new voter ID law. But in the past, he has said that he is open to some form of mandatory voter identification requirement, and has also said he supports pre-canvassing.

House Bill 847, introduced by Rep. Scott Conklin (D., Centre), would give counties seven days to begin processing mail-in and absentee ballots before Election Day. It would also tighten the deadline for voters to request mail-in or absentee ballots to 11 days prior to an election, from the current seven days.

Conklin, who chairs the House State Government Committee, stressed that these are changes counties — which administer elections — have been seeking for years.

“This bill is something that is asked for by the people who [run elections], because they are tired of being blamed for something that they didn’t do,” Conklin said. “They’re tired of people waiting three days for the election results. This gives them a chance days early to get those [results] ready to go out.”

Since Pennsylvania lawmakers dramatically expanded the commonwealth’s use of mail voting in 2019, county election administrators have blamed lags in reporting unofficial results on both the lack of legal pre-canvassing, and the proximity of the ballot request deadline to Election Day.

During the 2020 presidential election, unofficial results were delayed for multiple days in several counties due to continued counting of mail-in ballots. It was during the long wait for results that President Trump and his supporters falsely alleged that Democrats were manipulating ballot counting in order to tip the election in Joe Biden’s favor. Biden won the state by more than 81,000 votes.

In its 2023 list of priorities, the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, a state advocacy association for Pennsylvania counties, listed both items as its top two election related priorities.

A bipartisan election law advisory board set up by the state legislature recommended in 2022 that the legislature allow two weeks of pre-canvassing and recommended earlier this year that the legislature move back the ballot request date to account for slow mail delivery.

Republicans on the committee unanimously voted against the bill Monday.

“I look at this legislation as a solution in search of a problem,” Rep. Brad Roae (R., Crawford) said during the hearing, adding that counties generally kept up a brisk ballot count on Election Day for the 2022 midterms. The year’s marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate were both called on election night.

“This legislation, I’m not sure what the goal is,” Roae said.