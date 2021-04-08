Major Pennsylvania state contractor accused of fleecing employees to pump up profits

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

A major Pennsylvania government contractor has been accused of siphoning tens of thousands of dollars in retirement and health and welfare benefits from its employees, state authorities said Thursday.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., a State College construction and paving company that has been paid more than $1.7 billion for state projects, was charged Thursday with four counts of theft for allegedly violating state and federal labor laws requiring all employers that receive state or federal funding to pay workers the same rate in wages.

The charges, the result of a three-year investigation by the state Office of Attorney General, allege that the company circumvented the state’s Prevailing Wage Act, as well as federal labor law, by using more than $20 million in retirement and other benefits meant for its employees to lower its costs and increase its profits.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday called it “the largest prevailing wage criminal case on record.”