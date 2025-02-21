Joseph Torre, who serves as the center’s finance director and a board member, also provides youth counseling. He said recent political and cultural trends have made the center all the more essential.

“They’re terrified and they have every reason to be because people are singling them out, putting them in bills, legislating them out of existence,” Torre said. “So how do you not be terrified?”

Torre said the center works on slim margins and that the $350,000 grant would provide 3,000 hours of pro bono mental health services and 900 support group hours — “a bargain in the mental health world,” he said.

Torre’s involvement with the Resilience Center was more than just professional; it marked a turning point in his own life. After suffering a heart attack, he left a career in human resources and found a new sense of purpose for his life.

“I sat down to myself and I said — what I often say to people I work with in therapy — what would you do if you could do anything you wanted to do?” he said. “What would you do if you weren’t afraid? And I thought, ‘I’ve always wanted to do this.’ So I did.”

Torre returned to school and received a master’s degree in counseling psychology from Temple University, where he also earned a graduate certificate program in gender, sexuality and women’s studies.

“I wish I could have done it sooner in my career,” he said. “I work with a lot of people that are struggling with really important life issues. It’s an important responsibility. I feel privileged to be able to provide help in some way. So I really wake up every day excited to be doing what I’m doing.”

Torre provides his services to the center at “low cost or no cost,” adding, “I’m proud to say we’ve never turned anybody away based off their ability to pay.”

The center serves as a retreat with a game room, meditation room, popcorn machine and plentiful snacks. In addition to counseling, it also offers various group sessions.

Darrel Suarez-White, the center’s director of youth programming, leads art programs that include different projects each week, including painting on mirrors, murals, scrapbooking and decoupage.

“They love origami and beading,” he said.

Suarez-White added that art provides a meditative activity.

“Our feelings are more manageable when we have something tangible that we can attach to them,” he said, “whether that’s tangible in a sense of making something to destroy, to alleviate ourselves from those feelings or really pour those emotions into an artwork to get it out of our head and make something beautiful from whatever discordance we might be going through.”