Made in America’s show will go on this weekend, despite severe flooding

The Made in America festival on Benjamin Franklin Parkway will go on as planned this weekend, despite the Schuylkill River flooding and resulting road closures Thursday, city officials said.

Construction of the stage and concert grounds at Eakins Oval, at the base of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, was briefly delayed by the storm, but the work is expected to be completed in time for the two-day festival, which is set to begin Saturday.

“Construction is ongoing, but I’m being texted right now there is a traffic issue we’re trying to solve so they can continue the build-up,” city Managing Director Tumar Alexander said during a press briefing on Thursday morning.