'Mad or nah?': Philly shopkeepers react to city's new round of COVID-19 restrictions
When Philadelphia recorded an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, new ”Safer at Home” restrictions were implemented.
Under the restrictions, which began Nov. 20, indoor dining is prohibited, and gyms, museums and movie theaters are closed until at least Jan. 1, 2021.
Small businesses have already been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with some shuttering their doors permanently. Another round of restrictions will mean more businesses will have to adapt and even more might close.
Tamara Russell, aka P.O.C., visited Reading Terminal — a Center City market home to nearly 80 independent mom-and-pop shops that launched a GoFundMe campaign in October to keep its doors open — to hear what business owners and managers are thinking about the new round of restrictions.
