Mad or nah? Coronavirus Pandemic

‘Mad or nah?’: Philly shopkeepers react to city’s new round of COVID-19 restrictions

Listen 4:32
Bags of delivery groceries being prepared at Reading Terminal Market during the pandemic in April 2020.

Bags of delivery groceries being prepared at Reading Terminal Market during the pandemic in April 2020. (Mark Henninger/Billy Penn)

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

When Philadelphia recorded an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, new ”Safer at Home” restrictions were implemented.

Under the restrictions, which began Nov. 20, indoor dining is prohibited, and gyms, museums and movie theaters are closed until at least Jan. 1, 2021.

Related Content

Small businesses have already been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with some shuttering their doors permanently. Another round of restrictions will mean more businesses will have to adapt and even more might close.

Tamara Russell, aka P.O.C., visited Reading Terminal — a Center City market home to nearly 80 independent mom-and-pop shops that launched a GoFundMe campaign in October to keep its doors open — to hear what business owners and managers are thinking about the new round of restrictions.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

Mad or nah?

‘Mad or Nah?’ is an original woman-on-the-street interview series from Revive Radio that asks Philadelphians about issues impacting their everyday life.

View the series

Part of the series

You may also like

About Tamara Russell

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate