Just as normalcy appeared within reach, the coronavirus delta variant issued a reminder that the pandemic isn’t over. In Philadelphia, where only 62% of the population is fully vaccinated, positive tests now make up more than 5% of results, a level at which the Center for Disease Control recommends mask-wearing indoors and social distancing.

But many local restaurateurs and bar-owners are taking their mitigation plan a step further: requiring proof of vaccination to dine and drink indoors. Reaction to this news has been mixed, with some praising the regulation as smart business and others framing the new COVID restriction as a form of discrimination.