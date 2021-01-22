‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to COVID-19 vaccine refusers

WHYY invites you to a town hall meeting where regional health experts and community leaders will discuss strategies and messages that could build trust in the vaccination process. Register here.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that 85-90% of Americans need to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the U.S. population to reach herd immunity. However, polls show that roughly 40% of Americans say they will likely refuse the vaccine.