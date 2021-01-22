Mad or nah? Coronavirus Pandemic

‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to COVID-19 vaccine refusers

Empty chairs are seen inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center

After receiving the vaccination, patients wait under observation at the community vaccine clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that 85-90% of Americans need to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the U.S. population to reach herd immunity. However, polls show that roughly 40% of Americans say they will likely refuse the vaccine.

Experts have warned that communities of color, after years of being underserved by the medical system, have low trust in the vaccine. A Harvard researcher says to build trust in the COVID-19 vaccine, researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers should seek to include communities of color as equal partners in the research enterprise.

Tamara Russell, aka Revive P.O.C, hit the streets of Philadelphia to hear what residents are thinking about vaccine refusers.

Part of the series

Mad or nah?

‘Mad or Nah?’ is an original woman-on-the-street interview series from Revive Radio that asks Philadelphians about issues impacting their everyday life.

Part of the series

About Tamara Russell

