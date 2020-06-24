Long-time elementary teacher prepares for seeing her students in person again

Since mid-April, Notebook Contributing Editor Dale Mezzacappa has spoken to first grade teacher Mattie Davis nearly every day. She would call faithfully at 1 p.m. to recount her experiences of the prior day as she worked to keep in touch with families and make sure her children progressed. The first story was part of a project with WHYY to highlight how teachers were adjusting to the new reality of online learning. The second piece appeared in the Notebook’s spring print edition on educating during a pandemic. This story focuses on Davis’s plans and hopes for the future.

Mattie Davis has already figured out how long it will take her class of 23 or 24 six-year-olds to wash their hands before lunch. She has three faucets in the long sink in her spacious first grade classroom at the William Dick Elementary School at 25th and Diamond, and she has a plan to make it quick and orderly. It will take four, maybe five minutes for the project to be done, she said.

A week ago, she bought herself a face shield. She shopped on Amazon to find a good one. It is her job and privilege to teach her students to read, “and when it comes to them seeing you, when you’re having a small group, and you’re having phonemic awareness activities, they need to see how you’re forming your mouth when you’re doing blends, and digraphs, and those types of things.” She can’t do that with a regular mask on.

She also bought masks for her children, “as a precaution, because what’s going to happen when we get back to school, and little so-and-so doesn’t have a mask, or” – and here she does her best imitation of a tiny child peering up at her – “Miss Davis, at recess I lost my mask!”

But planning for proper hygiene and safety and cleaning is not the only preparation the 29-year classroom veteran is doing. She also dug out her copy of Ta-nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me.” In the five-plus years the book has been out, she hadn’t found the time before now to sit down and read it, but she knows that she can put it off no longer. In the book, which won the National Book Award, the author tries to help his 15-year-old son make sense of blatant racial injustice.

Davis is 60, a lifelong resident of Strawberry Mansion, and a teacher for half her life. Her entire career has been in first or occasionally second or third grade in North Philadelphia, either at Dick or, before that, at Frederick Douglass Elementary

Completing the school year online was the most exhausting experience of her long teaching career. “Well, I’m glad it’s over, and that’s the first time I’ve had to say that as a classroom teacher,” she confessed.

By the end of the official school year on June 12, she had succeeded in having regular conferences with all but two of her 23 students. Sometimes, she had as many as eight in one day. She tracked the families down, helped them get their Chromebooks, and then their P-EBT cards. If a child was spending time with a relative, she got permission to reach them there. For a long time it was a blur of phone calls and texts and missed signals, but she never gave up.

“At the end of the day, even though this was one for the books in the different things that one had to go through, the fact is that we made it, and I’m just hoping to have some type of outreach to parents that want it during the summer.”

And the fall? There are so many things to prepare for.

She pays attention to detail, and so she has been thinking about a lot of things. Like building frequent hand-washing into the day. She reminds herself to make sure the sink is maintained. “I hope that third faucet works, cause that way we can [do it] quickly if three children go up the same time, and they’re not next to each other, there’s a nice little space in between, it’s a nice long sink.”

And the need to constantly clean all the playground equipment, which is not only used by students but by neighborhood residents. And to have the specialist teachers, like art, music and computers, come to the children rather than the children going to them. Can’t have too many bodies sitting in the same chairs during the day, she notes.