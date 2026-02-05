Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

On a frigid afternoon last month, Mayor Cherelle Parker huddled with residents and union leaders on a large, portable stage near the edge of the Logan Triangle. With help from the group of supporters, she told reporters she would push to bring a modular home factory to the infamous site, where development proposals had so far failed.

A day earlier, the city had begun soliciting information from industry experts as part of a broader effort to create new homes and manufacturing jobs in the city.

“We are all moving in a unified way to attempt to do what has never been done in the city of Philadelphia before. And that is to create a manufacturing hub for housing,” Parker said.

The mayor’s announcement was welcome news to community stakeholders in Logan. The triangle has remained vacant for decades, a 35-acre scar left behind after the city took the extraordinary step of demolishing nearly 1,000 homes that were hopelessly sinking into the unstable soil beneath them.

The mayor’s announcement was a signal that she wants to change that legacy.

“It feels like hope for our area,” ward leader Sherita Glenn said. “It seems like we’re gonna get some help.”

The optimism, however, is cautious.

Despite several planning studies, countless community meetings and at least four development proposals, the land has remained undeveloped, largely because building on it would likely require expensive environmental remediation.

The city last tried selling the site in 2023. The Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority, which owns the land, received a proposal from a national company specializing in social impact projects. But the agency ultimately decided not to move forward. A spokesperson declined to say why.

That effort came after the Goldenberg Group, a regional developer, walked away from a nearly decadelong effort to build a recreation center with a library and a computer lab on the site. Neighbors say members of the development team told them the company was unable to secure enough funding for the project.

Despite that history of setbacks, community activist Ernie Bristow is trying to stay positive when it comes to Parker’s proposal. She likes the idea. And yet the history of the triangle still tugs at her heart.

“We get so close, we get right there and then we get it snatched away from us,” said Bristow, who has lived in Logan for nearly 40 years.