Amy Marzolino’s son August recently turned 8 years old, but he still relies on a particular type of infant formula as a main source of nutrition because of a rare food allergy he has called FPIES. Unlike some other kids with this condition, he has yet to outgrow the formula.

“He drinks most of that at night, actually, because … at eight years old, he’s very, very aware of how it might appear to his peers to drink bottles. So he hides them and … the amount of what he’ll eat … is really different and it’s dependent upon the day,” said Marzolino, who works in real estate in Collingswood, New Jersey. “If he has a stomach ache one day, he might completely resist any type of solid food and just want to drink the formula.”

Trying new food is difficult because reactions to food that August can’t tolerate can be incredibly painful. Those can range from vomiting and diarrhea to going limp or going into shock, requiring him to spend the night in a hospital. He can take some solid food like beef, almond flour, and specific kinds of yogurt, but because he associates new food with pain, he works with a therapist on trying new things.

Marzolino orders August’s formula from a home health care company with the help of his doctors. But four months ago, a regularly scheduled shipment didn’t show up, and when it did, she only received half of what she ordered.

“I really freaked out and I called them and said, ‘Hey, we have half a case here, what’s going on?’ And they basically told me that there’s a shortage and there’s no ETA on when it will arrive.”

Marzolino is one of many parents in desperation as the United States faces a nationwide formula shortage. The shortage started when Abbott Laboratories, a major formula manufacturer, had to recall some of their products in February, after at least four babies who had consumed Abbott products were hospitalized with bacterial infections, and two died.

Marzolino turned to the network of families she knows who also have children with FPIES, and they have been supplying each other with formula.

One child with the allergy might like and tolerate one kind of formula, but it might not work for another child with the same allergy, Marzolino said. So, families may have samples or leftover formula at home that their children have not used and can be sent to others.