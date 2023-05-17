’Food is love’: Chef Lidia Bastianich to receive WHYY’s Lifelong Learning Award

WHYY helped launch Bastianich’s television career in 1998 as the presenting station of her first two shows, marketing and distributing “Lidia’s Italian Table” and “Lidia’s Italian-American Kitchen.” She has since gone on to host four more television series.

The ceremony will be at the station in Philadelphia, and Bastianich will be interviewed live on stage by WHYY’s Terry Gross, host of “Fresh Air.”

Gross’ interview with Bastianich will subsequently air as an episode of Fresh Air at a future date, and will be broadcast on WHYY-TV on May 30 as a way to introduce Bastianich’s new documentary, “Flavors That Define Us,” the latest installment of her ongoing series of hour-long specials “Lidia Celebrates America.”

In “Flavors That Define Us,” Bastianich travels the country talking with other immigrants who brought their food traditions with them. Those people include a truck driver in California who quit trucking to serve Punjabi take-out food, a Vietnamese woman who cooks the meals her mother used to make, and a Ukrainian mother making borscht in South Carolina as a way to reconnect her son to his heritage.

Bastianich herself is an immigrant. By the time she was 12 years old, she had left two countries.

She was born on the Istria peninsula of what used to be Northern Italy in 1947, eleven days after the signing of the Treaty of Paris. That agreement annexed the peninsula to what was then Soviet Yugoslavia. The land is now part of Croatia.

Bastianich said the communist government of Yugoslavia attempted to squash her Italian heritage.

“We remained under communism being Italians, but we couldn’t speak the language. We couldn’t practice our religion,” she said. “Life was really difficult because they really wanted to indoctrinate us into communism.”

Most of her family was eventually allowed to go to a refugee camp in Italy, but her father fled, crossing the border under persecution. The family stayed for two years in Risiera di San Sabba, a former Nazi concentration camp in Trieste, waiting to be allowed to travel to the United States.

Once they arrived in New Jersey, Bastianich said her family was helped by the religious charity agency Catholic Services. As soon as she was legally allowed at age 18, Bastianich became a naturalized U.S. citizen.

“I’ve been given this great opportunity so many years ago. I made it because I was welcomed, because I was given the opportunity by America, by the American people,” she said. “And now that seems to be difficult, adjusting to what is happening.”