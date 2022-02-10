A 28,000-square-foot restaurant is coming to Penn’s Landing this spring.

Situated next to the Independence Seaport Museum, wrapping around the waterfront, will be a multi-level restaurant and entertainment venue called Liberty Point that can host up to 1,400 people.

FCM Hospitality on Wednesday announced plans for the space along with owner Avram Hornik.

Liberty Point joins Hornik’s growing portfolio of Philadelphia venues. The waterfront alone is already home to five of Hornik’s establishments, including Craft Hall, Unleashed Bark and Beer, Morgan’s Pier, River Beer Garden pop-up, The Garden at Cherry Street Pier.

“There’s always something happening at Penn’s Landing,” Hornik said in a statement, calling it the top summer destination in the city.